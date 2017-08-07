Wightlink ferry port in £45m development deal

Have your say

THE Wightlink ferry terminal near Gunwharf Quays is receiving a £45m injection as plans to build a new terminal get under way.

Chichester based firm REIDsteel was tasked with the mammoth job of designing, supplying and erecting the steelwork, windows and doors for the terminals car loading desk and passenger terminal building.

The build is part of a big revamp to passenger facilities in Portsmouth.

REIDsteel’s 130-strong team were a key contractor in the project at Gunwharf for ferry operater Wightlink through Southampton-based engineering, procurement and construction contractor Trant Engineering.

The new construction includes a new, two storey car loading deck.

The new boarding ramps were opened on July 28 and will allow quicker vehicle loading.

The three storey passenger terminal complex has been designed to mirror a ferry and will include a ticket office, retail outlet and offices.

Wightlinks ‘Investment for the Future’ campaign is overseeing developments including a new flagship ferry, a two tier loading ramp in Fishbourne on the Isle of Wight and, to speed up turnaround times, state of the art mooring systems.

Wightlink ferries 450,000 people on 45,000 sailings a year across its eight ferries.

The new build will assist with increasing demand for ferry travel and provide a better travel experience.

REIDsteel erection manager Simon Jeffs said: ‘“This was an exciting and prestigious project for us to be involved in.

As a landmark project of huge importance to the local community and regional economy, the architects designed the customer experience building with a strong architectural nod towards a Wightlink ferry, including a sun terrace.’