Wine retailer and Deliveroo pedal bottles to your door

INDEPENDENT wine merchants Camber Wines is teaming up with Deliveroo to deliver wine to your door.

The Portsmouth-based business is offering a new service to residents throughout the area, and all in under 30 minutes.

The merchants is offering a selection of 17 wines including red, white and fizz with delivery costing £2.50 for up to six bottles. These can be ordered from 12pm until 11pm from Monday to Saturday and from 12pm to 9pm on Sundays. Deliveroo will deliver bottles to homes within 2.3kms of Camber Wines, situated above its sister restaurant abarbistro in White Hart Road, Old Portsmouth.