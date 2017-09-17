Winners celebrate at The News Retail and Leisure Awards

HORDES of eager nominees flocked to the Guildhall on Saturday night for the third annual Retail and Leisure Awards.

The ceremony. held at the Portsmouth Guildhall on September 16, celebrated excellence in the retail and leisure industries.

The team from Nando's - best bar and restaurant

Representatives from businesses throughout Hampshire attended the glitzy event and celebrated after winning accolades including leisure venue, independent retailer and manager of the year.

Topman, Antler, Nandos and Shoe Zone were just some of the winners at the ceremony. DJ and presenter Jez Clarke hosted the show and was assisted by judges and sponsors as the accolades were announced. Then winners and nominees partied into the early hours.

One of the most emotional wins of the night was the manager of the year award, which went to Antler manager Emma Terraciano. On her win, Emma said: ‘I’ve had an absolutely fantastic night and I’m elated. The whole team at Antler has worked incredibly hard for this and I’m holding back the tears.

I would not be winning this if it wasn’t for my girls. My team. We also wouldn’t be where we were if it weren’t for our customers so I really want to thank them. People think that all we do is sell luggage, but I go out of my way to make sure that my team are happy at work and that really shows in their customer service skills.’

Manager of the Year: Emma Terracciano from Antler

Paige Sibley, 20, took home the rising star awards after quickly rising through the ranks from part-time worker to store manager at Monsoon and Accessorize.

Paige said: ‘I started part-time while doing my A-Levels but I chipped in on days off and really love working in retail so I put my all into it. I’m not a manager and I’m enjoying. I’m so pleased to have won this award and want to thank everybody I work with for supporting me.’

Nandos won best restaurant for going above and beyond to service their customers. When one customer revealed that her father had terminal cancer, the team offered Nandos as the site for her wedding party. They decorated the venue and offered a champagne reception. Manager Sally Portman said: ‘It’s great to attend these awards and actually get some recognition. Yes, we sell chicken and chips, but we work hard and want to provide the best experience.’