Woman signs up to Great Run in friend’s memory

AN employee at a Portchester training company is taking part in a tough sporting event in memory of her friend.

Susan Stalker will be competing in the Great North Run on Sunday to raise money for a cause that is very close to her heart.

Susan, who works at Steve Willis Training Centre, is fundraising for the charity Beating Bowel Cancer as her friend Sally died from the illness in December 2016.

Susan said that her colleagues in the apprenticeships team and the rest of the office are supporting her through this mammoth event.

Susan said: ‘A good friend of mine died at the end of last year from secondary cancer of the liver after contracting and recovering from bowel cancer three years earlier. I wanted to do something to raise money for the Beating Bowel Cancer charity.

‘Sally had previously run three marathons, so getting off the sofa and running myself seemed the perfect way to do it. And as I’m originally from Newcastle, if I was going to do a half-marathon, it would only ever be the Great North Run.’

If you would like to make a donation, visit Susan’s Virgin Giving page: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/SallyHarlingRunnersGNR2017.