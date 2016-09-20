Women kicked off flight at Hampshire airport for drawing on plane

Two women were removed from a flight at Southampton airport after they began writing on the aircraft with felt-tip pens.

Flybe has confirmed the passengers were escorted back to the terminal after the captain of the flight, which was due to fly from the Hampshire airport to La Rochelle in France on September 13, witnessed the women drawing on the body of the aircraft as well as other equipment.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Immediately prior to and during boarding, the captain of the flight witnessed two passengers writing with felt pens on two items of equipment that included the body of the aircraft.

‘In the interest of maintaining safety and security for the protection of its passengers and crew, Flybe has a zero tolerance policy towards any potential criminal behaviour.

‘The incidents were therefore reported to the authorities who attended the aircraft and took the perpetrators away for questioning.

‘The aircraft then departed on schedule.’

It is understood that the women were not arrested by police after they were removed from the flight.