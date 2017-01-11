Workers to look for new jobs

THREE out of five workers will consider looking for a new job this year, mainly to seek higher pay or a better boss, a study has found.

Research carried out by Investors in People highlighted how poor management was leading many workers to feel unhappy.

A survey of more than 1,000 workers found that one in 10 believed the jobs market had improved since a year ago. One in four were actively looking for a new job, with pay the biggest gripe, followed by poor management and not feeling valued.

More than one in three wanted more flexible hours ahead of a decent pay rise.

Paul Devoy of Investors in People, said: ‘We were expecting to see British workers planning to stay put in the face of economic uncertainty, but we’ve seen exactly the opposite – a significant rise in people seeking to move employers in 2017 and a jump in jobs confidence.’