Yell announces Yellow Pages final print cycle

THIS month marked the end of an era for digital marketing services business Yell.

The firm announced September 4 as the end of its print cycle for the Yellow Pages, as it makes its full transition into becoming purely digital.

The final edition of the big yellow book will be distributed in January 2019 in Brighton, which is where it all began.

Yellow Pages was first published in 1966 to provide consumers with a way to search and find contact details for local businesses.

CEO of Yell Richard Hanscott said: ‘After 51 years in production Yellow Pages is a household name and we’re proud to say that we still have customers who’ve been with us from the very first Yellow Pages edition in 1966. How many brands can say they’ve had customers with them for over 50 years?’

Moving with the digital times, Yell has transformed itself into an online business, helping companies and customers on the web.

Richard said: ‘Yell has found succeeding in digital demands change and innovation. We’re well-placed to continue to help local businesses and consumers be successful online.’