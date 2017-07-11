Young ice-cream inventors could see flavours sold nationally

A PUB in Havant has just announced its finalists for a creative national competition – and two local ice-cream inventors have been shortlisted for the prize.

The Langbrook Farm pub on Langstone Road launched its search for a gelato genius, asking children to create new flavours of ice cream.

The business, part of the Farmhouse Inns collection of pubs, plans to sell the winning ice cream in 55 Farmhouse pubs across the UK.

Budding entrepreneurs seven-year-old Isla Prothero and six-year-old Isabel Armstrong were shortlisted for their flavour ideas ‘Fizzy Rainbow Unicorn’ and ‘Cola Fizzy Bottle’.

Isla’s fizzy rainbow unicorn flavour includes multi-coloured ice cream, marshmallows and popping candy and Isabel’s is a fizzy cola-flavoured creation. Both flavours have now been put to a public vote and the girls are asking Havant to show its support.

General manager at Langbrook Farm Patrick Byrne said: ‘We had hundreds of entries, from macaroni cheese to chicken nugget and tomato sauce. However, these two youngsters stood out to us and their flavours would make the perfect addition to ice cream parlours in Farmhouse Inn restaurants across the UK. I hope everyone gets behind Isla and Isabel and votes!’

Isla’s mum Holly Clements said: ‘Isla loves ice cream and is always thinking of fun toppings and sauces she can add to make them taste even better, so when we heard about the competition Isla just had to enter!’

Jade Armstrong, Isabel’s mum, said: ‘I still can’t believe that Isabel has been chosen as one of five finalists. I would love for her creation to come to life!’

To vote for Isla and Isabel’s flavours, visit farmhouseinns.co.uk/inventor. Entrants will be added into a prize drawn to win a £40 Farmhouse Inns voucher. Vote before July 14.