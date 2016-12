Today we continue our Remember When countdown to Christmas. There are now just four days until the big day and each day until then, both here and in The News, we are bringing you a picture from the past which captures the flavour of the season. Call it a host of Christmases past...

Here we see just a few of the 1,000 children invited to a wartime Christmas party in the Guildhall, Portsmouth, shortly before it was destroyed in January 1941.