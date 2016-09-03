Portsmouth WW1 cenotaph cleaned for Battle of the Somme memorial service

THE Battle of the Somme is one of the most infamous and devastating tragedy’s in history with families across Europe suffering heartache.

So to pay tribute to local heroes, members of the community came out in force to clean the Cenotaph in Guildhall Square in preparation for a memorial service one week from today.

‘It is so important that we remember those who died for us and we continue to so. Chris Pennycook

Members of Pompey Pals were supported by representatives from the Southern Co-operative and local politicians to get the war memorial sparkling for the event.

Co-founder of Pompey Pals Chris Pennycook said: ‘It’s so important that we remember those who died for us and we continue to so.

‘It was raining today but that’s nothing compared to what those brave men went through during both wars.

‘There’s so much history behind every single person who fought and many of their families still remain in Portsmouth today.

‘Next Saturday’s event is by the people, for the people, remembering the people.’

Gareth Lewis, from Southern Co-op, said: ‘There were former employees of our company who fought in the war so it will be quite an emotional event.’

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We’re so pleased to have the support of Southern Co-operative support the community.

‘In the Cenotaph, we have a special place in the Guildhall Square.’

The Battle of the Somme claimed over one million casualties and the members of the 14th of Battalions of the Hampshire Regiment went over the top exactly 100 years ago and members of the 15th several weeks later.