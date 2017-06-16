70 years on – the Portsmouth Aerocar

Sunday (June 18, 2017) marks the 70th anniversary of the first flight of the Portsmouth Aerocar from the city’s old airport.

This strange-looking machine was conceived, developed and promoted by Lionel Balfour of Portsmouth Aviation.

Much of the design was the responsiblity of fellow director Flt Lt Frank Luxmoore.

The Aerocar was developed two years after the end of the Second World War.

It was envisaged as being suitable for re-instating the sort of air service operated by Portsmouth Southsea and Isle of Wight Aviation, across the Solent between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight in the 1930s.

It could also be easily adapted for a number of roles.

There will be more on this next week, but I did not want the anniversary to pass without mention.