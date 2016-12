It might only be four years ago, but we Brits love nothing better than getting nostalgic about snow.

Doubly so if you live in or close to Portsmouth, for a decent fall is so rare.

HARDY Ponies on Portsdown Hill above Portchester

Yes, it might cause chaos, but virtually all of us revert to childhood when the white stuff descends.

These pictures were taken by Paul Currie, of The Keep, Portchester on January 18, 2013.

He captured them while on a walk from Whale Island Way, Portsmouth, to Portchester via Portsdown Hill.

DECORATED A tree at Hilsea Lido