A view of Portsmouth’s most prestigious building which has gone forever

Here is a view of Portsmouth Guildhall wiped out by so-called progress.

It’s a picture looking along Isambard Brunel Road in the late 1970s.

NOW: Isambard Brunel Road today, minus Guildhall.

On the right a bus lay-by is being constructed, perhaps as an after-thought as the original kerbstones are still in place.

The central reservation has still to be filled in.

At that time traffic travelled either side of the reservation.

The newly-built shops on the far side are boarded up awaiting new leaseholders.

The Guildhall stands as proud as ever perhaps wondering whatever was happening to the city centre.

The scene today is pretty much the same although the Guildhall has vanished.

The central reservation has been in-filled and the road this side of it is two way. The far side is now a bus lane.

The bus lay-by on the right has been finished. One change is the street lighting and the trees that have been planted.

Of course, the Guildhall is now hidden behind the civic offices and, yet again, the shops are boarded up.