Any idea when the steeple of this old church was removed?

The foundation stone for the Congregational Church in Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth, was laid in 1895.

The church was on the corner of Stanhope Road on land that had been vacated by the War Office.

Demolished in 1972, who can remember Edinburgh Road Congregational Church when it had a steeple?

The church was opened the following year replacing King Street Chapel that had closed three years previously.

The church was demolished in 1972 but the steeple had been removed some time before that date, possibly through war damage.

If anyone has any knowledge, please let me know.

To get your bearings in the second picture, Edinburgh Road passes in front. In the bottom corner can be seen part of the level crossing for the dockyard branch railway. Above it is the top of the Technical College in Park Road, now King Henry I Street.

Carol Newton, who sent me the picture, remembers being taken to the church in the early 1950s.

Carol has lived at the same address in Stanley Avenue for 68 years.

I know I recently published the photograph at the top in relation to a railway topic, but I failed to notice the Congregational Church without its steeple.

This is taken the other side of the dockyard branch railway gates further along Edinburgh Road.