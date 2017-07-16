Blackout killed thousands

As I have often mentioned in my columns, there is nothing new under the sun.

The 20mph speed restriction placed on side roads of the city in March 2008 is thought to have saved many lives and serious injuries.

In February 1940, because so many people were being killed in the blackout, a 20mph limit was set by the government as it was estimated that more people were being killed by traffic than by air raids.

By December 1940, 1,155 people had been killed by cars and lorries which had to have their headlights masked.

By late 1943 it was estimated that 30,000 people had been killed on the roads since the outbreak of the war in September 1939.

Portsmouth had the restriction set immediately saving the lives of many.

Even then, the home secretary Sir John Anderson said that the protection of vital targets from enemy bombing was more important than road casualties. Quite.