Boxers who attracted thousands to be honoured in Guildhall Square

Adate for your diary in August. As mentioned here some months ago, local author Andrew Fairley, who wrote Pompey’s Boxing Past, has been campaigning for a memorial to the many former Portsmouth men who became famous in the boxing fraternity in the years 1910 to 1960.

David Evans of Portsmouth City Council assisted and with the help of many of the boxers’ relatives and others in the city who remember them well, £4,800 was raised. A granite memorial, made by Alver Stones, of Alver Road, Fratton, is currently being made.

The red circle is where the boxing memorial will be placed in Guildhall Square. PPP-170418-083413001

In all, 10 boxers will be remembered on the memorial.

Initially it was to be placed in Victoria Park, but a prestigious location in Guildhall Square close to that other Portsmouth icon, Charles Dickens, will be the location of the memorial where it will be seen by thousands who pass the spot every day.

The date for the public unveiling is Sunday, August 20 and it will be a full civic occasion. The time of the unveiling is still to be announced.

It is hoped that a world-famous boxer will be in attendance, but that is also still to be confirmed.