Crossing which took trains over mudflats to Portsmouth dockyard

In these two photographs we see the former level crossing that allowed trains from the main line at Portsmouth Harbour station to cross above the mudflats to South Railway Jetty in the dockyard across a viaduct.

In this turn-of-the-last-century picture we can see the many drinking establishments lined up along The Hard.

The old pier road disappeared about 1970 when the mudflats between the road and the railway were rafted over and made into the bus and coach station.

In the second’today’ photo we see the construction of the new bus station nearing completion on the right.

The last service train across the old viaduct was in 1939 although empty stock workings would have used it afterwards as carriages were berthed on the viaduct.