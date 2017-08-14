Disabled but HMS Victory fights on with a Trafalgar broadside

Have your say

Some weeks ago I published a photograph of sailing ships in the Solent taken from Clippers, Packets & Men O’ War, a book of fantastic paintings published by Bounty Books.

I mentioned that I would publish another from the book, so how about the picture on the facing page for detail, skill and interest?

A quiet day in Fawcett Road, Southsea, with Mr Goddards newsagents. The shops with the blinds are on the corner of Jessie Road. Picture: Robert James Collection

It is by John Michael Groves and the point of interest is of course our own HMS Victory in action at the Battle of Trafalgar at 12.55pm on October 21, 1805.

To the left is the French Redoubtable and about to come close to Victory.

Perhaps one of the men in the mizzen fighting top would be the man who shot Horatio Nelson.

HMS Victory is seen with her mizzen top, topgallant and royal masts blown away and she has just fired a broadside at the French Neptune.

The Camber, Old Portsmouth: A view from the clock tower of the cathedral. Picture: Mike Nolan collection

The signal at the top of the main is ‘close action’.

Just take a close look at the scene.

You can make out five ships but in fact there were eight in the original which I have had to crop.

A fabulous piece of art work don’t you think?

Older Gosport readers might remember this building. It is the old gas showroom opposite the town hall. Picture: Richard Hulse Collection

•In the picture, below, right, we see a quiet day looking north along Fawcett Road, Southsea. In the distance two tram cars pass in front of Rugby Road church.

A lonely dog crosses the road with no fear of being run over in these pre-combustion engine days about the turn of the last century.

The shops with the white blinds are on either corner of Jessie Road.

•Although the direction of the Camber, immediately below, flows the same, the water’s edge and surrounding buildings are all gone apart from the Bridge Tavern.

The old pub still looks after locals and tourists alike on summer days and evenings.

It is a very industrial scene with jetties loaded with materials and cranes and gantries seem to be everywhere.

A Thames barge has appeared from somewhere up the east coast where they plied much of their trade.

•And finally, one for you Gosport senior readers,.

Above is a view of the gas showrooms in Gosport that were located opposite the town hall.

It was sent in by Richard Hulse.