Do you remember Bowler and Blake?

A Horndean couple’s son is trying to find information about the Portsmouth firm where his mother worked.

Nigel Watts-Plumpkin’s quest is part of the preparations for his parents’ diamond wedding anniversary tomorrow. Mervyn and Faith Watts-Plumpkin were married at St. James’ Church in Milton, Portsmouth, on Saturday February 2,1957.

Mervyn worked at Baun & Co, naval tailors in Portsmouth and Faith was employeed by a city company called Bowler and Blake.

Nigel said: ‘I have done a lot of research but I’m not sure what that company did. It would be great to hear from anyone who knows anything about the firm, and hopefully in time for the anniversary.’

Nigel can be contacted by email at origineight@newbury.net