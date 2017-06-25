Doris: to the mayorality born

If we have a lord mayor who is not married then it is up to him or her to appoint someone to assist them on visits and functions.

In 1908 the mayor, Alderman FG Foster who had, through 13 years of his life, campaigned for the cause of higher education

had the satisfaction of seeing the Municipal College opened at a cost of £120,000.

Being a widower the council installed his daughter Doris as the mayoress and she was a charming success. And how old was his daughter?

Just five years and seven months.

She raised £1,000 for the Children’s Ward at the Royal Hospital and gave a birthday party to Crimean and Indian Mutiny veterans.

She also received the Duchess of Albany when she came to lay the foundation stone of the Wesleyan Sailors’ and Soldiers’ Home in Edinburgh Road.

I have a granddaughter of the same age and I just wonder what a lovely little girl Doris must have been.