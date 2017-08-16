Found: Old Portsmouth pub landlords

I wonder how many of you can remember the Mafeking pub that used to stand in Warblington Street, Old Portsmouth, long before today’s modern houses were built. It was overshadowed by the power station.

Some months ago I published a photograph taken from the Anglican cathedral's clock tower and I have just had a reply from Bill Mahoney who knew the pub well when he was a boy.

Bill tells me his grandfather William P McGrath-Mahoney along with his wife Emma were the landlords at one time.

William left the army in 1903 and became a cellarman. He took over the reins at the Mafeking in 1937.

Although William and Emma lived above the pub they also had a house in St Leonard’s Road, Southsea.

William’s daughter, being brought up in the trad,e later ran the Thurlow Arms in Arundel Street.

After Bill was born in St Mary’s Hospital, Milton, the first place he was taken to was the Thurlow Arms to see his aunt and, no doubt, a celebration drink was had by his parents.