Gosport charabanc outing around the countryside dates back to 1909

Brenda Gilbert responded to our recent piece about the advert pomoting a day out by charabanc from Gosport.

As you can see from the ad, it was run by ‘Hutfield, The Garage’.

A good day out in the country for just 7/6 (39p)

It turns out that Vic Hutfield was Brenda’s great uncle .

She writes: ‘He owned the Corinthian Motor Garage from 1909 to 1911.

‘I imagine the charabanc talked about in the advert is probably the vehicle on the right of the photo.

‘It was in this garage that he built his aeroplane.

‘It was in Mill Road Gosport and covered the land that Solent Bricks now occupies.’

And Brenda adds: ‘By 1916 he had moved across the road. I am fortunate to have a copy of his handwritten notes. I think the photo may well be from August 1909.’