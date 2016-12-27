Healthy transformation of derelict Portsmouth corner plot

THEN It’s hard to believe that this desolate Portsmouth street corner would one day manage to look so suburban.

This is the corner of Highland Road and Prince Albert Road, Eastney, circa 1971. On the right is the empty site that would one day become home to Eastney Health Centre.

The junction today looking much livelier. On the left is a care home for the elderly and alongside the tree the Eastney Health Centre.

The plot on the opposite corner now has smart homes on it behind a wall and railings, as you can see from the contemporary picture below.

Can readers help me with the identification and purpose of the long, hall-like building on the right?

And, although it’s always lovely to see one of the old Royal Mail vans, I’m intrigued by the head and torso of a giant man apparently sticking out of the roof.

Of course, that’s not the case, and he appears to be behind an advertising hoarding in the background bearing the word ‘Wessex’. Even so he still seems somewhat out of proportion. And ideas?