Heaven scent – the smell of cheese and onion crisps

This picture of the old Smith’s Crisps factory on the border of Paulsgrove and Portchester recently appeared on the Portsmouth Nostalgia: Pictures from the Past Facebook page.

nd it provoked much comment from people who either worked there or those who passed it in the car or on the train.

Commercial Road, Portsmouth

It was the smell they all recalled – particularly when the cheese and onion variety was being made.

Another picture provoking many nostalgic comments were those relating to the one of a sun-drenched Commercial Road, probably in the 1970s.

Usually, people look back lovingly on the pre-pedestrianisation days when Commercial Road was ‘a proper high street’. But this image simply sparked memories of those household names we have lost.

‘Landports, Woollies, C&A, Littlewoods. All gone,’ says poster Chris Evans.