Hot chocolate in the cuddy with grounded Dutchman on Portsmouth beach

These are the final four pictures sent to me by Alan Marsh – pictures he inherited from his parents who took them.

Alan, who now lives in Windermere, Cumbria, was born in Portsmouth in 1958 and went to the Technical High School at Hilsea.

Alan Marsh on a rocking duck outside the Grosvenor Club at Wimbledon Park, Southsea, in the late 1950s. Inside was a bar, dance floor and table tennis tables with tennis courts outside

His maternal grandfather, George Cooper, owned Wimbledon Park Skating Rink and the social club known as The Grosvenor Club, in Southsea.

The picture on the right shows ‘Jan’s boat on the beach’ at Eastney.

Alan says: ‘It went aground on a spring tide, and could not be re-floated for some time.

‘Jan was a Dutchman, who had come to Britain during the war and never went back.

D-DAY Alan Marsh and his brother on the beach with an abandoned section of Mulberry Harbour in the distance. It was built for the Normandy landings but wrecked before it could be taken across the Channel

‘He lived on the boat for security until it was re-floated, and we visited him a couple of times, drinking hot chocolate in the “cuddy”, heated by a coal-fired stove.’

HMS LEVIATHAN Launched in June 1945, when she was one of several light fleet carriers under construction, she never saw service and spent years tied up in Portsmouth dockyard being cannibalised, bits of her being used as spares for her sister ships in the Majestic class. Alan Marshs father too this picture. He was an inshore fisherman who took angling parties out at weekends. Alan says: We used to go and catch flounders in the harbour for use as ground bait for angling, orfor lobster/crab pots.