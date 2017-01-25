Hotel porters’ barrows to take luggage to Portsmouth station

Two pictures today which show the ever-changing face of the corner of Stanhope Road and Commercial Road, Portsmouth.

The picture above shows the old Speedwell Hotel, one of the city’s grandest establishments.

BLAND The building which later went up on the site of the Speedwell Hotel

Being almost opposite the Town railway station meant it was extremely popular with visitors.

Note the line of barrows parked in Standhope Road upon which the porters would convey guests’ luggage to the station across the road.

Apparently the Speedwell was a temperance establishment, popular with travelling salesmen.

Part of the building also housed the Picture House cinema.

The second picture shows the bland shops with offices above which replaced it.

This corner is about to undergo another major change as yet more student accommodation is to be built on the site.