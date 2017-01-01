Len Goodman’s got it right

I read that Len Goodman, the Strictly judge, is leaving as he does not know the names of any of the so-called celebrities.

Just about right Len, I couldn’t agree with you more.

There are so many people known today simply for being famous that it is beyond a joke.

The thing that gets me are pantomimes.

At one time the Kings Theatre, Southsea, would put on a panto with a famous star along with several minor stars in supporting roles and everyone knew who they were.

In 1957 the stars were Charlie Drake and Bruce Forsyth.

In 1958 Mike and Bernie Winters and the following year John Hanson.

Into the 1960s and stars of pantomimes over that decade were Dick Emery and Charles Hawtrey, Charlie Chester, Susan Maughan and Bert Weedon – all household names.