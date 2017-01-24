Love letter sent from Gib to sailor’s ‘darling’ wife in Portsmouth

Ihave been given a passionate love letter sent from a sailor to his wife dated November 26, 1942.

It was found in a bag that was given to a jumble sale some years ago.

It comprises five pages of writing on both sides of the paper.

It was sent from a Harry Chipperfield to his wife for whom I have only the initials H and J. Throughout the letter Harry refers to her as his ‘darling’ at all times.

It was sent from the Pay Office, RN Air Station, Gibraltar. There is no rank or ship.

I must admit to feeling somewhat nosy while reading the lovely words and sentiments Harry sends to his wife.

I don’t know how long he had been away but he says he was not going to see her for at least another two years.

I have researched Harry and, happily, he survived the war to return home to his ‘darling’.

They lived at 121, Shadwell Road, North End, Portsmouth. By 1948 they had moved to 148a, Powerscourt Road and in 1962 they lived at 20, Montague Road, North End.

If there are any members of Harry’s family who would like to have the letter, please contact me via (023) 9262 2161 or via the e-mail aaddress at the top of the page.