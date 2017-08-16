Mega storms will return

In the news has been the council’s plans to build a sea defence wall along Southsea seafront bringing howls of protest.

Apart from 1987 there has not been what might be called seriously bad weather in our area. A few heavy storms, but not a lot to worry about, so why the wall?

In March 1818 a remarkable storm hit Southsea with high winds becoming a hurricane with so much power the sea rose five feet higher than a normal and remained at that height three hours after it should have ebbed.

Buildings between the Round Tower and Point were washed away. There was two feet of water in Broad Street while the steps and platform at Sally Port were swept away. Horsea Island was covered in water and arable land around Lumps Fort was swept away. In 1821, in another storm, the sea burst over the beach between Southsea Castle and Lumps Fort and inundated low lying land as far as Marmion Road. Farlington Marshes were overcome. So don’t think it will not happen again.

Perhaps the council had got the right idea after all.