John Sadden, the archivist at Portsmouth Grammar School, helped with background to this picture.

He says: ‘The photo of Arthur Cadman’s bicycle shop at 279 Arundel Street was taken by William Burbidge, a naval war veteran, in 1970.

‘Bill was a lovely man who recorded many changes that took place in Portsmouth at this time. Cadman’s was established about 1930 and replaced a similar business run on these premises by Meek and Co.’