Have your say

While researching pictures to illustrate recent stories about the Savoy Buildings on Southsea seafront, I found a welter of old beauty pageant photos.

It’s hard to imagine today that these events could have attracted such huge crowds.

Poster for the Miss Southsea 1957 pageant.

And if you look closely you’ll notice that the majority of faces in the crowd are female.

Anyway, whatever your views on beauty contests, if nothing else today’s pictures will at least transport you back to summer.

A Miss Southsea beauty contest on South Parade Pier in the 1960s ENGPPP00120120124122605

A Marilyn Monroe beauty competition at Southsea.

The winners of the Marilyn Monroe contest.