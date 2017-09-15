NOSTALGIA: Day the sky fell in on Portsmouth

We’ve been deluged with images this week of the devastation wreaked by the weather in the Caribbean and Florida. So I thought it only fair to remind ourselves of what happened here 17 years ago today.

September 15, 2000, will live forever in the memories of thousands of Southsea people caught up in the appalling floods that day – and the repercussions which lasted for months afterwards.

Rolled up trouser legs in Florence Road, Southsea.

A month’s rainfall fell on Portsmouth in 12 hours and then Eastney pumping station packed up – overwhelmed by the flood water.

Sewage flooded into people’s homes, streets were under feet of water and 200 people were forced to leave their homes.

Jacqueline Redman knee-deep in flood water in Somerset Road, Southsea.

White Heather garage, Richmond Road, Southsea.

Southsea was overwhelmed on September 15, 2000.