NOSTALGIA: Dogg-one! Candy steals the limelight at end of marathon

The picture, above, might ring bells with readers of Retro, our Saturday nostalgia supplement.

It first appeared a couple of weeks ago but a production gremlin meant a key part of the picture was obscured.

Thanks to James Huntley, of Bedhampton, for this picture which he sent as a result of my appeal for information about shops in Russell Street, Portsmouth  the road wiped from the map in favour of the civic offices and central library. I assume it was a hardware store.

It appeared in The News in September 1985 and shows the then Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Fred Warner, and wife Iris meeting England’s most-travelled dog on a bicycle made for two.

The dog was Candy and her sponsored cyclist owner was 67-year-old Thomas Calkin.

He was on the return leg of his sponsored cycle ride between Staffordshire and Portsmouth in aid of his local branch of St John Ambulance.

Mr Calkin had continued on his ride with Candy despite the death of his wife six weeks previously.

This picture of quaint Bridge Street, Wickham, appeared in The Evening News in 1940

‘Mad keen’ on cycling, he had lost count of the miles he had pedalled to help dozens of good causes.

He said: ‘When I’m on a sponsored ride I always cover 60 to 80 miles a day. The round trip is about 460 miles and it takes me a total of six days.’

Candy too covered the miles, snug in the bike’s special trailer – number plate DOG1 – built by her master.