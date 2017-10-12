NOSTALGIA: Happy memories of The Crystal Lounge and the Honky Tonk Club in Portsmouth

Acouple of weeks ago we published a picture of the old Savoy Buildings opposite South Parade Pier, Southsea, comparing them to the development which has just replaced it.

I mentioned that Joanna’s nightclub was in the picture. As the picture was taken in 1962, it wasn’t, as Michael Boynes points out.

He reminds us that at that time the bar was called The Crystal Lounge becoming Joanna’s about 1973. ‘I used to drink in both as a young sailor,’ says Michael.

‘Opposite, in Alhambra Road under and down the side of the Royal Hotel, was the Mermaid Bar which sold a selection of Gales wines. My favourite was ‘Snips’ – parsnip wine, or Wheat and Raisin.

‘The Festival, or Fez bar was underneath the Crystal Lounge and Johnny Gar played the organ on Saturday nights, a far cry from the expected entertainment these days.

‘Kiss Me Quick hats were worn by many holidaymakers down for a good time and hoping to meet us sailors.’

This picture is believed to show a dockyard workers Christmas party in 1947. Do you recognise yourself among the children?

He concludes: ‘This venue became the famous Honky Tonk club with Geoff Davis the great comedian and his pop group resident. Nero’s also opened next door and later Zooms appeared. Long gone but certainly not forgotten.’

Further memories here of long-gone Russell Street in the centre of Portsmouth, demolished to make way for the civic offices. Dave Todd found this among his bone-handled knives, the blade inscribed with Fielder & Sons, Russell Street. Anyone remember that shop?