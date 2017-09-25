NOSTALGIA: It only seems like yesterday... but these cars in Portsmouth are now classics

Three of the photographs here were taken along Milton Road in the late 1970s or early 1980s.

They were all taken by John Rich and although the scenes have not altered that much and are still immediately recognisable, the transport certainly has.

The camera has been turned 180 degrees from the picture above to show Milton Road looking south on the same day. Picture: John Rich

In the photo above we are looking north along Milton Road to the junction with Eastern Road.

It still has the mini-roundabout in situ but nowadays there are traffic lights at this junction which cause no end of delays to motorists.

In the distance the lodge inside the gates of Milton cemetery can be seen.

The cars are already of a period that seems ages ago with a MkIII Cortina entering the roundabout and a Morris II is seen passing the cafe.

Another Portsmouth pub that has gone. The White House disappeared in March 2013. Picture: John Rich

in the second picture we are looking south on Milton Road in the section known as Milton village.

John Rich has turned 180 degrees from the first picture.

Again, the cars will bring back memories for you.

To the left is the Travellers Joy another lost Portsmouth pub. It was demolished in 2011.

A superb shot of The Good Companion at night. Picture: John Rich

On the right is the Brewers Arms. On the Pub News website of August 11, 2017, it states that planning permission is being sought to demolish the building.

With the loss of the White House, just out of sight in the far distance, that is three pubs lost during the past 10 years in Milton alone.

And in the third picture we have that aforementioned White House which stood on the corner of Milton Road and Goldsmith Avenue. It had dominated that site for the best part of 150 years.

Like the Portsmouth-Arundel canal that once ran in the same location long ago, it too gave up the ghost, this time in 2011 after being put on the market for £450,000.

Of course, no one was going to pay that sum for a business in a declining trade and the pub was demolished in March 2013. Housing has since been built on the site.

John Rich also took the final picture. It’s a great night-time shot of The Good Companion on Eastern Road displaying the skill of the photographer.

I am glad to say this pub is still trading. It always seems to be spoken of in the plural, The Good Companions. The red and white line across the photo is caused by passing traffic in the long exposure photograph.

Again, the cars would do good business in a vintage car rally in a photo I think is earlier than the rest.