NOSTALGIA: Likely Portsmouth lads from the 1950s who starred in their school’s teams

Pictures of school football teams never fail to spark interest and my recent one of the North End Boys team of 1955/56 in Portsmouth, prompted Ernie Timms to provide three more.

Ernie, of Priors Close, Emsworth, appears in all three of the team photos from Flying Bull Lane school.

Flying Bull Lanes football team of 1954/55.

In the first picture, from the 1953/54 season, Ernie appears behind the boy holding the board who was Lenny Forfar.

In the second football team picture, taken a year later, Ernie is immediately behind the headmaster, Mr Hickish. Charlie Grant, who appeared in the North End Boys picture, is on the extreme right of the front row.

The third picture shows the Flying Bull cricket team of 1953/54. Ernie is standing on the far right.

•Reader Simon Hart is fascinated by milestones and thinks the best local example is at London Road, Cosham, by the Red Lion.

Flying Bull Lane School cricket team of 1953/54.

He says: ‘A smaller and still elegant example is found on Havant Road, below, and proves there are finds for the amateur milestone spotter in this area.’

And he decided to pose The Milestone Society (yes, there is such a body) a question.

He asked where a milestone existed advising the direction and largest number of miles to Portsmouth.

Its response was the White Lady stone at Esher on the A3 which states 57 miles to Portsmouth.

The Havant Road milestone.

Simon adds: ‘There is also the very old milestone, originally at Roehampton, which says: ‘FROM LONDON TOWNE TO PORTSEDOWN THEY SAYE TIS MYLS THREE SCORE’.