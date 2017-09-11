NOSTALGIA: Portsmouth children stamp mark on their schooldays

Wimborne Junior School is celebrating its centenary this year and I asked readers for their memories or pictures of their time at the Southsea school.
Sadie Cole has e-mailed the two images here. She and her brother Johnny were members of the stamp club, right, which she says was run by Harry Right, the teacher in the picture. Sadie is on the left of Harry and her brother is third from the left in the bottom row. Do stamp clubs still exist in schools?
On the facing page is a picture of class 4JR taken in 1996 – 21 years ago.
Front row: Vicky Stanley, Kelly Osborne, Lynda Berry, Jodie Kiernan, Rachel Baugh, Lisa-Marie Clark, Jessica Franckeiss, Laura Bessey-Healey, Pheobe Prior.
Second row: Andrew Dawson, Jodie Gritton, Martyn Tod, Kristie Richards, Nicholas Egleton, Simon Ross, Thomas Payne, Sean Wright, Sarah Guy-Hawthorne.
Third row: Richard Farrell, Michael Stanford, Daniel Madigan, Samuel Spooner, Johnny Cole, Sarita Chewter, Isobel Lloyd, Daniel Frostick.
Fourth row: Lewis Hall, Charlie Kennett, Carly Morris. The teachers were Mr J Ridge and Mrs J Freed.
