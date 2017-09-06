NOSTALGIA: Portsmouth factory girls

Search

Mugging - Mugger's victim Hilda Lacey recovers from her injuries at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham. At her ebdside are flowers and gifts provided by police officers

THIS WEEK IN 1982: Left bleeding and bruised for just £5

Was Portsmouth really the women’s underwear capital of Britain? Of corset was (apologies).

This picture of women working in the Twilfit corset factory in the city was taken in 1939.

Picture: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS