NOSTALGIA: Portsmouth factory girls

Was Portsmouth really the women’s underwear capital of Britain? Of corset was (apologies).
This picture of women working in the Twilfit corset factory in the city was taken in 1939.
Picture: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS
