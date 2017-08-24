NOSTALGIA: Still Rampant after all these years – the band that just keep giving...

I love, and I think readers do too, ‘then and now’ pictures.

Usually they are of places. But I particularly enjoy them when they are of people.

.. and here are the lads back in the same spot, in the same order, at the same venue earlier this week and 50 years on.

I especially relish them when they come from readers with a delicious sense of humour.

Take a bow Portsmouth musician, and one of the leading authorities on the history of popular music in the city, Mick Cooper.

Have a look at the picture on the right and then the one below.

The five likely lads, right, were a pop/beat combo called The Rampant around in Portsmouth in the 1960s.

The publicity picture was taken half a century ago at Portchester Castle.

Fifty years on and they are all still alive and this week got together to recreate the original picture.

Mick, who played Hammond organ and is on the far right in both, says: ‘Unfortunately there is scaffolding all over the keep entrance, but I think English Heritage put it up to hold the five of us up and in position without our Zimmers.

‘All five of us have regular get-togethers that we call PDRs. This stands for Pre-Death Reunion. Each time we meet we each put sixpence in a tin. The one still around when the rest are not gets the tin...’