NOSTALGIA: The family that went together... just like a horse and carriage

When George Madgwick came to see me to help clear up a previous Remember When query about horses in Portsmouth, he brought with him a series of marvellous family pictures.

The Madgwick family has been synonymous with horses through much of the last century, a tradition which continues to this day.

A Sunday morning trip around town - Shorty the Shetland pony pulling seven Madgwick children in a tub trap on what George Madgwick says was a typical Sunday morning jaunt around Portsmouth.

George says: ‘Grandfather William, who was known as Old Pots, started with the horses and trolleys doing haulage to and from Portsmouth and Fratton goods yards for distribution around the town.

‘Later his four sons, George, Jack, Lenny and Sidney came on board and expanded into fruit and vegetable door-to-door deliveries all around the Portsmouth area.’

He adds: ‘At weekends the younger children would show jump or drive traps in local gymkhanas.

‘Three of the younger children, all brothers, became jockeys winning races on all the local race tracks. Their father Michael still trains racehorses successfully at his Denmead stables.

Roy Madgwick holding his daughter Jacqueline with a cup won at the Southsea Show.

‘His younger brother Kevin is renowned for his coaches and horses, doing weddings, funerals, prom nights and other occasions.’

Here are the first of George’s pictures. More next week.

George Madgwicks dad, also George, with his show horse and trap. In the background are the family stables which were just behind All Saints Church. It later became the Landport Liberal Club when the area was developed and is now a car park.