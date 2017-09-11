NOSTALGIA: Whatever happened to the girls in this wedding photograph?

My colleague Bob Hind was recently interviewing Joyce Taylor, of Purbrook, on a different subject when she produced the photograph on the right and asked if we could publish it.

She wants to find out if her distant cousin, Margaret Knowles, still lives in the area.

The photograph was taken at a wedding about 1950 and Margaret is the little girl in the bottom right hand corner.

The girl holding Margaret’s hand is Christine Smith.

Both the surnames would be changed as they were later married.

If you know anything of either of the girls please contact Joyce on (023) 9264 2611.