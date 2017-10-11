NOSTALGIA: Wings across the Tarmac – the legendary Lancaster bomber

Have your say

As I have written so much about the navy in recent pages I thought a great RAF photo would make a change.

I am not sure where or when this photograph was taken but it shows airmen and officers on the wings of a Lancaster bomber.

A coronation party in Moulin Avenue, Southsea.

One of the air mechanics is William Saunders of Southsea.

•The party in the second picture was held to celebrate the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

It was in Moulin Avenue, off Wisborough Road, Southsea.

Behind the wall would have been the location of the Dockmill windmill and cottages located in Napier Road. Moulin is the French word for windmill.

A family group on Southsea prom in the days before jeans, T-shirts and trainers

The woman leaning over at the far end is my late mother Mary Hind (née Sutton).

To the left is the central garden within the square where an air raid shelter existed during the war.

•And in the third picture we see a family out for walk in, perhaps the early to late 1930s at Southsea.

Note how well-dressed they were just to go for a stroll along the prom, prom, prom.

Shops in Highland Road, Southsea, in the mid-1960s. Strange that Cawtes is numbered 169 and 171 but CH Todd is also 171. On the far side of Hellyer Road is a branch of Bon Marche.

The tall gentleman to the right is Robert Randall and to the far left Ruth Sutton, his aunt.

The lad in the centre is carrying a towel so might have been going for a swim. Out to sea can just be seen the edge of Spitbank Fort.