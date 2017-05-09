Readings from works by Dickens

VISTORS to Charles Dickens’s birthplace were able to listen to a reading from the author’s work this weekend.

The event, run by The Dickens Fellowship Birthplace Branch, was held on Sunday at The Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum.

Patricia Arnold, of Britain Street, Portsea and a member of the Dickens Fellowship, had the honour to read the author’s work to a small audience.

Patricia said: ‘It went really well. It was lovely to do it, everyone seemed to enjoy it.’

Readings of Dickens’s work will take place on the first Sunday of each month until September by a members of The Dickens Fellowship.

The museum also offers guided walks around Portsmouth, which give an insight into the history and heritage behind Charles Dickens and his family.

The museum, in Old Commercial Road, Buckland, is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until September 30.

For more go to charlesdickensbirthplace.co.uk