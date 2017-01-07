Remembering more recent times

Welcome to another year of Remember When.

I would very much like to bring the page forward in time.

I know war stories are of great interest to those of a certain age, but to someone born during the 1950s they are generally only of passing interest.

What I am after are those of you who were involved in some story of importance after 1960.

Perhaps you were a passenger on one of the two aircraft that crashed at Portsmouth Airport, one of which slewed across Eastern Road, on August 15, 1967. I have never read a report from any of the passengers.

Were you a survivor of the hovercraft accident on March 6, 1972?

Perhaps you were a prison officer at one of the Isle of Wight prisons and were in charge of some infamous villain who was transported across the Solent on the car ferry.

Perhaps you might have sat alongside me at the Isle of Wight pop festival in 1970.

Do you remember when, about 3am, the whole hillside was alight with cigarette lighters like thousands of fireflies.

Perhaps you thought you saw the Doors perform?

You didn’t of course as they played in pitch darkness as lead singer Jim Morrison refused to have stage lighting.

Naval incidents and anecdotes are always of interest as well.

Any stories you might have which would be of local interest and you would like to talk to me about, please e-mail me at the address at the top of this page and I will arrange an interview with you.