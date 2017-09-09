RETRO: Lord mayor says ‘howdy’ to sister city

Have your say

Portsmouth lord mayor Leslie Kitchen said ‘Hi’ to his opposite number in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Councillor Kitchen made a two-minute, 3,000-mile call from Portsmouth Dockyard to Mayor Julian Johansen in the American sister city in the south-east United States.

The across-the-sea conversation followed the formal handover of a British telephone box to Captain Noel Ruppert, the Commanding Officer of the visiting 18,000-ton American Warship USS Inchon.

In return Captain Ruppert presented Cllr Kitchen with a framed picture of Portsmouth’s sister city on behalf of Mayor Johansen.

Cllr Kitchen is pictured talking to Mayor Johansen from the phone box watched by Captain Ruppert, Ben Vaughan and Cllr Fred Warner.