SNOW ALERT: Remember the last time snow fell in Portsmouth?

Portsmouth could be set for wintry showers later this week, but do you remember the last time the city woke up to find snow on the ground?

Snowy scenes were spotted in February 2015, after cold weather overnight covered the city and the surrounding area in white.

Snow in Rowlands Castle, snapped by Christine Pawlow

The snow looked particularly scenic from the top of Portsdown Hill, and our reporter spoke to John Radford, a member of staff at Mick’s Monster Burgers van which looks out across the city.

He said: ‘We enjoy looking at the snow up here.

‘We’re quite happy with the snow. It’s a lovely view. Mind you, when it does get snowy up here we get a lot busier.’

A light flurry of snow showers left a dusting of snow, particularly in Gosport, but in most places it did not settle.

Motorists were advised to take care during their morning commute as roads turned icy.

Gritters were also out in force after forecasts of sub-zero temperatures.

With the Met Office forecasting snow to fall in Portsmouth, we’ve put together some advice for people before the wintry weather hits.