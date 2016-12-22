So much snow fell on Portsmouth it had to be dumped into creek

The white stuff keeps us going again today, in particular an unusual picture from the extraordinary winter of 1962-63.

It comes from regular contributor David Janes of Rectory Close, Alverstoke, who took it after the blizzard of December 29, 1962.

Portcreek, Hilsea, December 1962

He says: ‘The city needed to dispose of the tons of snow from the streets and Portcreek, at the easterly end of Tudor Crescent [Cosham], was one of the sites.’

And here is his picture showing mountains of snow and one of the lorries which dumped it.

Eventually the mound would have melted into the creek.

David recalls: ‘January 1963 was an exceptionally cold grey, miserable month and the picture reflects this.’

He sent me the second picture showing Portcreek frozen in January 1963 taken from just east of the Peronne Road bridge.