The 1,200 young Gosport stars with a message for our readers

A few of you might remember this picture– one of the most striking Christmas images to appear in The News in recent decades.

But you are forgiven if you don’t because it was 35 years ago.

Portchester Castle, January 1985

However, there are 1,200 people who certainly will recall the day they ‘starred’ in the picture which was used to wish readers good will and a merry Christmas.

They were the 1,200 pupils at Bridgemary Comprehensive School, Gosport, who formed the star on the school playing field.

Thanks to Kate Dawson-Taylor for sending the 1981 picture. She was a teacher at the school at the time.

The three other pictures on this page are from Paul Currie of The Keep, Portchester.

Portchester Castle and ice

They capture the beauty of his home patch in the snow during the winter of 1985.