The day The Beatles had to cancel a concert in Portsmouth

It was the decade that bought us space travel, the Woodstock festival and Sesame Street.

But for music fans in the sixties, it was the Beatles that stole the headlines with their ever-popular rock and pop sound.

The group were known all the over the world, and even came to Portsmouth at least twice in 1963 as part of their latest tour.

With producer Ron Howard’s new Beatles documentary film ‘Eight Days A Week’ out this week, we had a look back at one of the group’s more memorable appearances.

The Beatles performed at the Guildhall in Portsmouth twice in 1963, in March and again in December.

But the latter concert- on December 3- had to be rescheduled from November 12 after a last minute cancellation.

Hundreds of adoring fans had filled the famous venue waiting for their heroes to arrive - only to be told that Paul McCartney had fallen ill with gastric flu.

And as our picture shows, fans young and old were not best pleased when told to leave by police following the announcement.

Their earlier concert, on March 30, was the 20th and penultimate date of the group’s tour in England, alongside Tommy Roe and Chris Montez.

They performed a setlist of six songs on the tour, including Love Me Do, Misery, A Taste Of Honey, Do You Want To Know A Secret, Please Please Me and I Saw Her Standing There.

Were you at any of the concerts in 1963? We’d love to hear about your memories and experiences. If you would like to share call us on 02392622114 or email kieran.davey@jpress.co.uk.