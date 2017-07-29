The much-loved Post Office that’s now a block of flats

Have your say

You might be interested to know that I have a new book on Portsmouth coming out in October, published by Halsgrove.

Portsmouth in Transition is a book of then and now photographs, mostly from the 1960s and 1970s.

I should think it will make an ideal Christmas present.

It’s not just photographs with captions. There is plenty of writing to go along with the scenes.

Here are a couple of images from the book showing the former, and much-missed, Post Office on the corner of Stanhope Road.

Behind the facade, above, was the sorting office with an entrance in Stanhope Road.

Further along Stanhope Road was the Portsmouth Evening News offices and printing room.

To the left is Station Road which has been widened from the small narrow street it once was to just about as wide as the pavement I was standing on to take the photograph.

The Guildhall clock tower looms over the high level platforms of Portsmouth & Southsea Railway Station.

Today, top right, it is all change. The new student accommodation block can be seen rising next to the former Zurich office block.

The Guildhall is now hidden behind trees.

I was sent the picture, above, but I do not know who by.

It is a look over the rooftops of Gosport in 1971.

Portsmouth Harbour can be seen in the misty distance with the masts of HMS Victory in the haze.

Can anyone recognise the street?